Advisory Research Inc. Sells 5,017 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Advisory Research Inc. lessened its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,439 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 5,017 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 8,077 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,438 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,193 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 8,670 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,188 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

TJX traded down $0.62 on Wednesday, hitting $76.14. The company had a trading volume of 920,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,035,451. The company has a market cap of $87.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.91. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.55 and a 12-month high of $83.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.58.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.82 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.78% and a net margin of 7.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.92%.

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $2,073,044.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,727,287.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TJX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays raised their price target on TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.40.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

