Advisory Research Inc. Takes $847,000 Position in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS)

Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 18,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $847,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 3.9% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 10,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 8.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 5.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 2.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CASS traded down $0.53 on Wednesday, hitting $38.97. The stock had a trading volume of 8,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,027. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.19. Cass Information Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.37 and a 52-week high of $51.48. The stock has a market cap of $534.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.62.

Cass Information Systems ( NASDAQ:CASS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.19). Cass Information Systems had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The firm had revenue of $49.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.98 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cass Information Systems, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. Cass Information Systems’s payout ratio is 47.54%.

In other Cass Information Systems news, CEO Martin H. Resch purchased 1,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.16 per share, with a total value of $42,162.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 17,135 shares in the company, valued at $619,601.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Martin H. Resch bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $36,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,432. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Martin H. Resch bought 1,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.16 per share, for a total transaction of $42,162.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 17,135 shares in the company, valued at $619,601.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 2,516 shares of company stock valued at $90,865 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cass Information Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cass Information Systems, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information and payment management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Services, Banking Services, and Corporate, Eliminations, and Other. The Information Services segment offers transportation, energy, telecommunication, and environmental invoice processing and payment services to large corporations.

