aelf (ELF) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $4.68 Million

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 31st. aelf has a market capitalization of $179.76 million and approximately $4.68 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. One aelf token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00001065 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, aelf has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00009504 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003342 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003134 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001360 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About aelf

ELF uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 621,469,972 tokens. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. The official website for aelf is aelf.com. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

