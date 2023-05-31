AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) Shares Gap Down to $16.73

AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.73, but opened at $15.15. AerSale shares last traded at $15.10, with a volume of 547,376 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of AerSale from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of AerSale from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of AerSale in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.94. The company has a market cap of $771.37 million, a P/E ratio of 32.09 and a beta of 0.39.

AerSale ( NASDAQ:ASLE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $95.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.02 million. AerSale had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 7.49%. As a group, analysts expect that AerSale Co. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in AerSale by 26.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of AerSale by 60.9% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in AerSale by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in AerSale by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in AerSale by 149.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period.

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

