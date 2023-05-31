AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) Shares Gap Down to $16.73

AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.73, but opened at $15.15. AerSale shares last traded at $15.10, with a volume of 547,376 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of AerSale from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of AerSale from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of AerSale in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.
AerSale Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.94. The company has a market cap of $771.37 million, a P/E ratio of 32.09 and a beta of 0.39.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AerSale
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in AerSale by 26.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of AerSale by 60.9% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in AerSale by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in AerSale by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in AerSale by 149.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period.
AerSale Company Profile
AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AerSale (ASLE)
- Don’t Worry; Sportsman’s Warehouse Will Get Cheaper
- Trinseo’s Dip, Has Something Changed Or Is It Just A Down Cycle
- The Most Upgraded Stocks From The Q1 Earnings Season
- What U-Haul Earnings Are Showing, Heading Up?
- UiPath Stock Has Short-Term Pain for Long-Term AI Gain
Receive News & Ratings for AerSale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerSale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.