Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Aethlon Medical Stock Up 1.6 %

Aethlon Medical stock opened at $0.32 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.41. The company has a market cap of $7.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.17. Aethlon Medical has a 52-week low of $0.23 and a 52-week high of $2.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Aethlon Medical by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 270,297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 28,097 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new position in Aethlon Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Aethlon Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Aethlon Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aethlon Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. 11.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aethlon Medical

Aethlon Medical, Inc is a medical technology company which focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, which is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device designed to combat cancer and life-threatening viral infections. The firm operates through the following segments: Aethlon and ESI.

