AFC Energy (LON:AFC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $15.12

Shares of AFC Energy plc (LON:AFC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 15.12 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 15.26 ($0.19), with a volume of 10504631 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16.86 ($0.21).

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.41) price target on shares of AFC Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 11.70 and a quick ratio of 12.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 19.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 20.80. The stock has a market cap of £113.74 million, a P/E ratio of -843.00 and a beta of 2.50.

In other AFC Energy news, insider Gary Bullard bought 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 19 ($0.23) per share, for a total transaction of £17,100 ($21,131.98). Company insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

AFC Energy plc engages in the development of alkaline fuel cell technology and allied equipment for the generation of clean energy in the United Kingdom. The company offers HydroX-Cell(L), an alkaline fuel cell module; HydroX-Cell(S); and AlkaMem, an anionic exchange membrane technology for alkaline water electrolysis, alkaline fuel cells, fuel synthesis, electrodialysis, desalination, acid remediation, salt water batteries, and REDOX flow batteries applications.

