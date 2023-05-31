Affimed Forecasted to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.23) Per Share (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright increased their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Affimed in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 24th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.23) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.25). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Affimed’s current full-year earnings is ($0.81) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Affimed’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.59) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). Affimed had a negative return on equity of 61.94% and a negative net margin of 271.06%. The company had revenue of $11.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 million.

Affimed Stock Performance

AFMD has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Affimed from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Affimed in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Affimed in a research report on Monday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.67.

Shares of AFMD stock opened at $0.86 on Monday. Affimed has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a current ratio of 5.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 2.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AFMD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Affimed by 258.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,464 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Affimed by 23.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Affimed by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 302,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,513 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Affimed in the first quarter valued at $726,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Affimed by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,386,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,060,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499 shares during the period. 61.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affimed Company Profile

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company committed to giving patients back their innate ability to fight cancer by actualizing the untapped potential of the innate immune system. The company’s proprietary ROCK platform enables a tumor-targeted approach to recognize and kill a range of hematologic and solid tumors, enabling a broad pipeline of wholly-owned and partnered single agent and combination therapy programs.

