Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, Taglich Brothers reissued a speculative buy rating on shares of Air Industries Group in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.
Air Industries Group Price Performance
AIRI stock opened at $3.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Air Industries Group has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $7.76. The stock has a market cap of $12.36 million, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.63.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Air Industries Group
About Air Industries Group
Air Industries Group is an integrated tier 1 manufacturer of precision assemblies and components for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications and is a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense. The company is regarded for its expertise in manufacturing parts and assemblies that are vital for flight safety and performance, including landing gear, arresting gear, engine mounts, flight controls, and jet engine components.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Air Industries Group (AIRI)
- 3 Stocks Worth Buying at 52-Week Lows
- Palantir: The “Sleeper” Play on the AI Revolution
- Can Tesla’s Supercharger Become the Industry Norm? Ford Says Yes
- AI Chip Stock Showdown: The Biggest Winners and Losers
- Can PDD Holdings’ Temu Rival Shein? A $22 Billion Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Air Industries Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Industries Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.