Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Taglich Brothers reissued a speculative buy rating on shares of Air Industries Group in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Get Air Industries Group alerts:

Air Industries Group Price Performance

AIRI stock opened at $3.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Air Industries Group has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $7.76. The stock has a market cap of $12.36 million, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Air Industries Group

About Air Industries Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Air Industries Group stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Air Industries Group ( NYSE:AIRI Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.33% of Air Industries Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

(Get Rating)

Air Industries Group is an integrated tier 1 manufacturer of precision assemblies and components for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications and is a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense. The company is regarded for its expertise in manufacturing parts and assemblies that are vital for flight safety and performance, including landing gear, arresting gear, engine mounts, flight controls, and jet engine components.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Air Industries Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Industries Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.