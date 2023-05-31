Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $311.94.

APD has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

APD stock opened at $274.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Air Products and Chemicals has a 1 year low of $218.88 and a 1 year high of $328.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $282.59 and a 200 day moving average of $294.22. The company has a market cap of $60.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.84.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.10. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals will post 11.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Air Products and Chemicals

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth $73,764,000. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 94.3% in the first quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 6,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 532.2% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 17,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,963,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter worth approximately $384,000. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

