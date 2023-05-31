Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Shares Acquired by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,245 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.06% of Air Transport Services Group worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATSG. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Air Transport Services Group in the third quarter worth about $38,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Air Transport Services Group in the third quarter worth about $85,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Air Transport Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 96.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Transport Services Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Air Transport Services Group

In other Air Transport Services Group news, Director Raymond E. Johns, Jr. bought 2,200 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.49 per share, with a total value of $36,278.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,224.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Air Transport Services Group news, Director Raymond E. Johns, Jr. bought 2,200 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.49 per share, with a total value of $36,278.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,224.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Vorholt bought 1,250 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.80 per share, with a total value of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 33,700 shares in the company, valued at $700,960. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 13,075 shares of company stock valued at $246,340 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Air Transport Services Group Stock Performance

Air Transport Services Group stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.96. The company had a trading volume of 111,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,474. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.39 and a 12-month high of $34.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.93 and its 200-day moving average is $23.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.11). Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $501.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ATSG shares. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Air Transport Services Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Air Transport Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

About Air Transport Services Group

(Get Rating)

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance, and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Air Transport Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Transport Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.