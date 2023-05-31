Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Short Interest Down 5.8% in May

Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 239,800 shares, a drop of 5.8% from the April 30th total of 254,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 162,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Albany International

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIN. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,655 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Albany International by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,806 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Albany International by 9.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Albany International by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 971 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Albany International by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 99.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Albany International alerts:

Albany International Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE:AIN traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $84.93. The stock had a trading volume of 210,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,730. Albany International has a 1-year low of $75.24 and a 1-year high of $115.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.62. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.31.

Albany International Announces Dividend

Albany International ( NYSE:AIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $269.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.14 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Albany International will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. Albany International’s payout ratio is 33.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on AIN shares. Truist Financial upgraded Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com began coverage on Albany International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

Recommended Stories

