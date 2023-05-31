Albion Technology & General VCT PLC (LON:AATG) Declares GBX 1.82 Dividend

Albion Technology & General VCT PLC (LON:AATG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.82 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Albion Technology & General VCT Stock Performance

LON AATG opened at GBX 74 ($0.91) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £131.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,850.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 73.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 73.05. Albion Technology & General VCT has a 1 year low of GBX 68 ($0.84) and a 1 year high of GBX 78 ($0.96).

Get Albion Technology & General VCT alerts:

About Albion Technology & General VCT

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Albion Technology & General VCT PLC is a venture Capital Trust specialize in early stage and growth stage investments.it prefer to invest in health tech, digital risk, Data and artificial intelligence, fintech and information technology related sector companies. It does not invest in companies that deal in property or shares and securities, banking and agriculture.

Receive News & Ratings for Albion Technology & General VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albion Technology & General VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.