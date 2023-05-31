Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALECGet Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.43.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Alector from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Alector from $54.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Alector from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Alector from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Alector in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

ALEC stock opened at $7.34 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.92. The stock has a market cap of $611.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 0.79. Alector has a fifty-two week low of $5.76 and a fifty-two week high of $13.50.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALECGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.09). Alector had a negative return on equity of 57.31% and a negative net margin of 107.05%. The business had revenue of $14.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.37 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alector will post -3.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Gary Romano sold 3,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total transaction of $26,940.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,737 shares in the company, valued at $871,411.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Gary Romano sold 3,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total transaction of $26,940.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,737 shares in the company, valued at $871,411.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 15,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total value of $94,456.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,656,350 shares in the company, valued at $10,302,497. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,564 shares of company stock worth $180,802 over the last three months. 12.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALEC. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Alector during the first quarter worth about $1,106,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Alector by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 206,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Alector by 84.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 140,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 64,589 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alector during the first quarter worth about $404,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Alector by 54.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 11,276 shares during the last quarter. 64.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.

