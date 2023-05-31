Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) Short Interest Update

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 905,400 shares, a decrease of 10.4% from the April 30th total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 239,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Alexander & Baldwin Stock Up 0.4 %

Alexander & Baldwin stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.32. 821,884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,415. Alexander & Baldwin has a 52-week low of $15.80 and a 52-week high of $20.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.49 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Alexander & Baldwin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -112.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Alexander & Baldwin in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the 4th quarter valued at $11,959,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 196.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 794,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,266,000 after purchasing an additional 526,872 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 14.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,026,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,133,000 after purchasing an additional 508,580 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alexander & Baldwin in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,295,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,156,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,127,000 after purchasing an additional 440,056 shares during the period. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, in-house leasing and property management, and asset management.

