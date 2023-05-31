Algorand Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.06 Billion (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. Algorand has a total market cap of $1.06 billion and $36.28 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Algorand has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000541 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00051862 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.47 or 0.00038561 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00017169 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000219 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00005743 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003799 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000971 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Algorand Profile

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,631,724,075 coins and its circulating supply is 7,244,254,580 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

