Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Short Interest Up 6.1% in May

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,270,000 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the April 30th total of 12,510,000 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ally Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALLY. Sessa Capital IM L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 426.5% in the 1st quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 9,493,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,979,000 after acquiring an additional 7,689,915 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 195.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,058,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005,417 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 233.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,118,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884,833 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,679,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386,445 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 113.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,476,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,600 shares during the period. 90.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ally Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.87.

Ally Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALLY traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,704,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,324,355. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.34. Ally Financial has a 12-month low of $21.58 and a 12-month high of $44.33.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.06). Ally Financial had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ally Financial will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.48%.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial, Inc engages in the provision of online banking, securities brokerage, and investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, Corporate Finance Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Automotive Finance Operations segment offers retail installment sales contracts, loans, and operating leases, offering term loans to dealers, financing dealer floor plans and other lines of credit to dealers, warehouse lines to automotive retailers, fleet financing, providing financing to companies and municipalities for the purchase or lease of vehicles, and vehicle-remarketing services.

