Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director Frances Arnold Sells 240 Shares

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total value of $29,695.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,583,744. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Frances Arnold also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 25th, Frances Arnold sold 950 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $118,987.50.

Alphabet Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $123.37. 41,521,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,982,834. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $127.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.56 and a 200 day moving average of $100.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,885.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 422,194,039 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,593,957,000 after acquiring an additional 400,930,216 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,857.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 364,589,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,055,286,000 after acquiring an additional 345,962,033 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,770.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 203,484,912 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,639,414,000 after purchasing an additional 192,607,045 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,851.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 196,897,894 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,931,733,000 after purchasing an additional 186,809,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 61,587.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,539,004,000 after purchasing an additional 129,835,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.80.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

