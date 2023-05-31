Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Holdings Cut by D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,919 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,753 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.3% of D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $281,000. 34.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.97. 9,113,562 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,682,543. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $126.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GOOGL. Citigroup boosted their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. MKM Partners increased their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.51.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,423,908.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,421,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,385,455.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at $50,072,045.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $1,423,908.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,421,476 shares in the company, valued at $161,385,455.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 732,217 shares of company stock valued at $21,135,371 and have sold 761,217 shares valued at $30,709,834. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

