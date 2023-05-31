AltC Acquisition (NYSE:ALCC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $10.77

AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.77 and last traded at $10.75, with a volume of 44036 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.70.

AltC Acquisition Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.30 and its 200 day moving average is $10.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthspring Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of AltC Acquisition by 125.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 193,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 107,671 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC grew its position in AltC Acquisition by 7,374.3% in the fourth quarter. Elequin Securities LLC now owns 79,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 78,757 shares during the last quarter. Mangrove Partners grew its position in AltC Acquisition by 200.9% in the third quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,392,000 after buying an additional 300,470 shares during the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AltC Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $488,000. Finally, Gritstone Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AltC Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $813,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

About AltC Acquisition

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

