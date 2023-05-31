Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 302,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,533 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $13,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Choreo LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 34,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in Altria Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 144,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,706,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth $2,129,000. Pitcairn Co. raised its position in Altria Group by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 46,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 106,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,852,000 after acquiring an additional 14,380 shares in the last quarter. 58.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of MO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.33. 2,293,046 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,815,252. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.35 and a fifty-two week high of $54.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.85.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 245.43%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 120.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.