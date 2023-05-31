Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $75.00 to $70.00. The stock had previously closed at $81.96, but opened at $68.72. Ambarella shares last traded at $70.07, with a volume of 1,058,029 shares changing hands.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AMBA. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Imperial Capital upgraded Ambarella from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ambarella in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ambarella presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.46.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ambarella

In other news, VP Christopher Day sold 358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $29,445.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,146. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Christopher Day sold 358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $29,445.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,146. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 16,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total value of $1,279,091.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 718,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,189,981.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,186 shares of company stock valued at $4,298,470 over the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ambarella Stock Down 14.3 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMBA. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 4.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 5.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 5.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 24.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.16 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.19 and a 200-day moving average of $78.49.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $83.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.04 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 8.84% and a negative net margin of 19.37%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -2.84 EPS for the current year.

Ambarella Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development of low-power system-on-a-chip, or SoC, semiconductors and software for edge artificial intelligence, or AI, applications. Its products include video security, advanced driver assistance (ADAS), electronic mirror, drive recorder, driver or cabin monitoring, autonomous driving, and other robotics applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.