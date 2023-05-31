Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $75.00 to $70.00. The stock had previously closed at $81.96, but opened at $68.72. Ambarella shares last traded at $70.07, with a volume of 1,058,029 shares changing hands.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AMBA. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Imperial Capital upgraded Ambarella from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ambarella in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ambarella presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.46.
Insider Transactions at Ambarella
In other news, VP Christopher Day sold 358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $29,445.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,146. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Christopher Day sold 358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $29,445.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,146. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 16,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total value of $1,279,091.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 718,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,189,981.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,186 shares of company stock valued at $4,298,470 over the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Ambarella Stock Down 14.3 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.16 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.19 and a 200-day moving average of $78.49.
Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $83.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.04 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 8.84% and a negative net margin of 19.37%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -2.84 EPS for the current year.
Ambarella Company Profile
Ambarella, Inc engages in the development of low-power system-on-a-chip, or SoC, semiconductors and software for edge artificial intelligence, or AI, applications. Its products include video security, advanced driver assistance (ADAS), electronic mirror, drive recorder, driver or cabin monitoring, autonomous driving, and other robotics applications.
Featured Articles
