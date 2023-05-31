Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Holdings Boosted by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its stake in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) by 66.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 97,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,936 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $5,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,141,000 after purchasing an additional 17,857 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 58.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 5,927 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,562,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $187,241,000 after acquiring an additional 72,667 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Ameresco by 5.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

AMRC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Ameresco from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Ameresco from $76.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $72.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameresco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.07.

In related news, CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total transaction of $213,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 41.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:AMRC traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $43.33. The company had a trading volume of 13,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,113. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Ameresco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.62 and a 52 week high of $76.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.46.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $271.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.61 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

