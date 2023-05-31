American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,263,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 397,521 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.68% of Realty Income worth $270,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Realty Income by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,517,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,733,718,000 after buying an additional 2,692,028 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,015,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,318,291,000 after purchasing an additional 736,125 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,954,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $567,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,353 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,246,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $523,110,000 after purchasing an additional 26,175 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,869,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $545,328,000 after purchasing an additional 301,059 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,157,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,460,168. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.38 and a 200-day moving average of $63.59. The stock has a market cap of $39.83 billion, a PE ratio of 41.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $75.11.

The company also recently declared a may 23 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 215.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on O shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Scotiabank upgraded Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.47.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

