American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 617,003 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,699 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 2.34% of Deckers Outdoor worth $246,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DECK. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth $109,791,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 372.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 233,873 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,111,000 after acquiring an additional 184,331 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 83.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 362,863 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $92,657,000 after acquiring an additional 164,730 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth $39,632,000. Finally, Blue Grotto Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,507,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Down 3.6 %

DECK traded down $17.70 on Wednesday, reaching $471.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,691. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $467.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $424.39. The company has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.92. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $238.43 and a fifty-two week high of $503.48.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The textile maker reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $791.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.47 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 31.77% and a net margin of 14.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 21.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DECK. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Cowen lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $476.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wedbush lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $515.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.69.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

