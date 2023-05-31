American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,172,648 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 171,002 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $290,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 614.3% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

In related news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total transaction of $1,973,306.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,280,629.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE EL traded down $7.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $183.99. The company had a trading volume of 991,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,711,363. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $183.53 and a 12-month high of $284.45. The stock has a market cap of $65.76 billion, a PE ratio of 63.76, a P/E/G ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $227.09 and its 200 day moving average is $240.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.04). Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $308.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. TheStreet downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $295.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.21.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

