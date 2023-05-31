American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Stock Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,514,339 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,387 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 1.43% of VeriSign worth $311,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parsifal Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,386,000. CCLA Investment Management bought a new position in VeriSign during the 3rd quarter worth $64,137,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in VeriSign by 2,033.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 231,259 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,510,000 after buying an additional 220,418 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in VeriSign by 141.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 260,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,600,000 after buying an additional 153,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in VeriSign by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 678,134 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $150,856,000 after buying an additional 141,078 shares during the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VeriSign Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VRSN traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $223.91. 100,720 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 518,952. The firm has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.49 and a beta of 1.01. VeriSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.25 and a twelve month high of $229.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $216.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.19% and a net margin of 48.20%. The company had revenue of $364.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VRSN. StockNews.com upgraded VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on VeriSign from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.88, for a total value of $25,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,558,967.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.88, for a total value of $25,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,558,967.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $450,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 601,642 shares in the company, valued at $135,399,532.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,259 shares of company stock worth $8,799,705. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VeriSign Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

