American Century Companies Inc. Has $201.76 Million Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,157,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,285 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 1.12% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $201,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JBHT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 279.4% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,614 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,032,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 34,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,037,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 32,132 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,603,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252 shares during the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JBHT traded down $5.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $165.45. 160,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,079. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.13. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a one year low of $153.92 and a one year high of $200.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.09%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens cut their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.67.

In other news, CFO John Kuhlow sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total transaction of $616,175.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,744,831.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.30, for a total value of $210,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,113. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Kuhlow sold 3,500 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total value of $616,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,744,831.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,158 shares of company stock worth $1,264,895 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

