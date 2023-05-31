American Century Companies Inc. Increases Stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,875,023 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,920 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 1.05% of Keysight Technologies worth $320,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 17,300.3% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 482,163 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $75,874,000 after acquiring an additional 479,392 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 255.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 346,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,752,000 after buying an additional 249,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2,735.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 256,096 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,810,000 after buying an additional 247,064 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 407,289 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $69,675,000 after buying an additional 204,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 491,205 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $84,030,000 after buying an additional 201,533 shares in the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on KEYS shares. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $208.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $157.45 per share, with a total value of $66,129.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,589 shares in the company, valued at $879,988.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE KEYS traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $161.44. 333,664 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,169,110. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.07 and a 52 week high of $189.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $152.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $28.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.08.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 31.75%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Articles

