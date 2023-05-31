American Century Companies Inc. Sells 275,239 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,938,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275,239 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 1.72% of Regency Centers worth $183,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of REG. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,351,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,927,000 after purchasing an additional 890,452 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 114.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,662,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,916,000 after purchasing an additional 885,592 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 334.8% in the third quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,126,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,640,000 after purchasing an additional 867,099 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 119.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,233,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,139,000 after purchasing an additional 671,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:REG traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $56.09. The stock had a trading volume of 247,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,904. Regency Centers Co. has a twelve month low of $51.97 and a twelve month high of $69.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.09. The company has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.15.

Regency Centers declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 9th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.56%.

REG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $73.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regency Centers has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.09.

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

