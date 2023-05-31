American Century Companies Inc. Sells 2,786,643 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,128,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,786,643 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 2.0% of American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,393,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. TFO TDC LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 952.6% during the third quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at $38,000. 34.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.51.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.6 %

Alphabet stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.89. The stock had a trading volume of 9,376,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,682,543. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $126.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,072,045.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,072,045.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $118,987.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 732,217 shares of company stock worth $21,135,371 and sold 761,217 shares worth $30,709,834. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.