American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by Avalon Investment & Advisory

Avalon Investment & Advisory reduced its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 324,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,201 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in American International Group were worth $20,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in American International Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 4,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 11,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 27,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 20.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. 89.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on American International Group from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American International Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on American International Group from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on American International Group from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.07.

American International Group Stock Performance

American International Group stock traded down $1.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,714,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,791,286. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.66 and a 1 year high of $64.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.61. The stock has a market cap of $38.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.11.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.35 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 11.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is a boost from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.80%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

