American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREBW) Short Interest Update

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREBW – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a decline of 10.4% from the April 30th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.
American Rebel Stock Performance
Shares of AREBW opened at $0.03 on Wednesday. American Rebel has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.04.
About American Rebel
