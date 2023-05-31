American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREBW) Short Interest Update

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREBW – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a decline of 10.4% from the April 30th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

American Rebel Stock Performance

Shares of AREBW opened at $0.03 on Wednesday. American Rebel has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.04.

Get American Rebel alerts:

About American Rebel

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

American Rebel Holdings, Inc provides safes and personal security products. The company offers home, office, and personal safes, as well as vault doors; concealed carry backpacks; and a range of concealed carry jackets, vests, coats, and T-shirts for men and women. It also provides supplemental accessories, including space savings items for its safes, such as hangers, lights kits, moisture guard, and rifle rod kits.

Receive News & Ratings for American Rebel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Rebel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.