America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 834,100 shares, a decline of 8.3% from the April 30th total of 910,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.5 days. Currently, 14.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

America’s Car-Mart Price Performance

NASDAQ:CRMT traded down $6.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.53. 83,703 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,414. America’s Car-Mart has a twelve month low of $52.24 and a twelve month high of $127.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $519.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48 and a beta of 1.42.

Get America's Car-Mart alerts:

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.81). America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $388.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that America’s Car-Mart will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson purchased 384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.50 per share, for a total transaction of $30,528.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 725,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,707,778. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRMT. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in America’s Car-Mart by 121.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the first quarter valued at $273,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 59.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 2.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 13.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on America’s Car-Mart in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

About America’s Car-Mart

(Get Rating)

America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for America's Car-Mart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America's Car-Mart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.