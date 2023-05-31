America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 834,100 shares, a decline of 8.3% from the April 30th total of 910,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.5 days. Currently, 14.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.
America’s Car-Mart Price Performance
NASDAQ:CRMT traded down $6.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.53. 83,703 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,414. America’s Car-Mart has a twelve month low of $52.24 and a twelve month high of $127.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $519.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48 and a beta of 1.42.
America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.81). America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $388.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that America’s Car-Mart will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRMT. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in America’s Car-Mart by 121.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the first quarter valued at $273,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 59.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 2.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 13.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.16% of the company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on America’s Car-Mart in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.
