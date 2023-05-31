AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,818,503 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,790 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 2.10% of AMETEK worth $673,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AME. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 455.8% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Stock Performance

Shares of AME traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $146.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,251. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.22. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $106.17 and a one year high of $149.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $141.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.84.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.08. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 18.97%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 2,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $287,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,745,061.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.55, for a total value of $786,352.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,156,676.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $287,220.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,745,061.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,660 shares of company stock worth $1,660,974 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $153.00 to $161.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.50.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The EIG segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating).

