Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Stock Position Lowered by Finepoint Capital LP

Finepoint Capital LP cut its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,428,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 259,925 shares during the quarter. Amicus Therapeutics makes up approximately 5.6% of Finepoint Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Finepoint Capital LP owned about 0.51% of Amicus Therapeutics worth $17,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 442.0% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,485,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,387,000 after buying an additional 2,842,220 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 16.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,918,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,483,000 after buying an additional 1,983,752 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,189,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,360,000 after buying an additional 1,172,602 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 50.8% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,626,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,422,000 after buying an additional 884,400 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $8,185,000.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Activity at Amicus Therapeutics

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 6,044 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total value of $71,319.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 968,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,427,179. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amicus Therapeutics news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 6,044 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total value of $71,319.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 968,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,427,179. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 11,700 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total transaction of $138,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 823,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,716,757.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,028 shares of company stock worth $664,876 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ FOLD traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $11.31. 525,840 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,358,027. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.03 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.96. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.49 and a fifty-two week high of $13.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $88.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.95 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 60.63% and a negative return on equity of 153.68%. Equities research analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FOLD shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

About Amicus Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.