Analysts Issue Forecasts for Modine Manufacturing’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:MOD)

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report issued on Friday, May 26th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville anticipates that the auto parts company will earn $2.87 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Modine Manufacturing’s current full-year earnings is $2.39 per share.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $618.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Modine Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Shares of NYSE:MOD opened at $28.24 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.63 and its 200 day moving average is $21.98. Modine Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $9.94 and a 1 year high of $28.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Modine Manufacturing

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 966.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Modine Manufacturing

In other Modine Manufacturing news, VP Brian Jon Agen sold 3,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $72,657.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 110,329 shares in the company, valued at $2,468,059.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Co engages in provision of thermal management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Heavy-Duty Equipment(HDE), Automotive, Commercial and Industrial Solutions (CIS), and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). The HDE segment provides powertrain and engine cooling products, including, but not limited to, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, EGR coolers, fuel coolers, electronics cooling packages, and battery thermal management systems to OEMs in the commercial vehicle, off-highway, and automotive and light vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

