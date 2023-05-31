Analysts’ New Coverage for May 31st (ABM, ARMK, ASGN, BFAM, CTAS, DHI, EXPO, INMB, IT, KBH)

Analysts’ new coverage for Wednesday, May 31st:

UBS Group AG assumed coverage on shares of ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG began coverage on shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK). UBS Group AG issued a neutral rating on the stock.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN)

UBS Group AG started coverage on shares of. UBS Group AG issued a buy rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG assumed coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM). UBS Group AG issued a sell rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG assumed coverage on shares of Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG initiated coverage on shares of Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB). Robert W. Baird issued an outperform rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG initiated coverage on shares of Gartner (NYSE:IT). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG assumed coverage on shares of Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC). UBS Group AG issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Lennar (NYSE:LEN). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft issued a sell rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG initiated coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN). UBS Group AG issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft issued a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of NVR (NYSE:NVR). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG initiated coverage on shares of Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI). UBS Group AG issued a buy rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG began coverage on shares of Rollins (NYSE:ROL). UBS Group AG issued a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft issued a buy rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG started coverage on shares of UniFirst (NYSE:UNF). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

