Analysts Set Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Price Target at $383.20

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $383.20.
A number of research firms have weighed in on POOL. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Pool from $404.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Pool from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Pool from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Pool from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Pool from $460.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st.
Insider Buying and Selling at Pool
In other Pool news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 2,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.00, for a total value of $821,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,849,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.
Pool Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $322.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $338.33 and its 200-day moving average is $341.81. Pool has a 52-week low of $278.10 and a 52-week high of $423.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.36.
Pool Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is 26.17%.
About Pool
Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.
