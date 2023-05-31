Analysts Set Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Price Target at $383.20

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $383.20.

A number of research firms have weighed in on POOL. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Pool from $404.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Pool from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Pool from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Pool from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Pool from $460.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pool

In other Pool news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 2,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.00, for a total value of $821,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,849,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pool

Pool Trading Down 1.6 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 8.6% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,885 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pool in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,911,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Pool by 162.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 302,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $103,696,000 after buying an additional 187,447 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Pool by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 20,811 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,126,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Pool by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 98.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $322.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $338.33 and its 200-day moving average is $341.81. Pool has a 52-week low of $278.10 and a 52-week high of $423.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Pool Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is 26.17%.

About Pool

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

