Analysts Set The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) PT at $107.80

Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $107.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on The Ensign Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Ensign Group from $102.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

The Ensign Group Stock Down 0.6 %

ENSG opened at $88.05 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.15. The Ensign Group has a 52 week low of $70.29 and a 52 week high of $102.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.02.

The Ensign Group Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.60%.

In other news, Director Daren Shaw sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total transaction of $114,162.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,242,215. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 33,007 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total transaction of $3,350,210.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 248,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,261,015.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total transaction of $114,162.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,242,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,435 shares of company stock valued at $11,144,044 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Ensign Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENSG. Capital Square LLC increased its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its position in The Ensign Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in providing skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative care services. It operates through the Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The Skilled Services segments includes the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services. The Standard Bearer segment refers to the leasing to skilled nursing and senior living operations.

Featured Articles

