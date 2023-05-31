Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited to Issue Dividend of $0.92 (OTCMKTS:AHCHY)

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 31st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.918 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st.

Anhui Conch Cement Price Performance

Shares of AHCHY opened at $13.33 on Wednesday. Anhui Conch Cement has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $25.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Anhui Conch Cement from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.

Anhui Conch Cement Company Profile

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and trades in clinker and cement products. The company conducts its operations through five segments, which include Eastern China, Central China, Southern China, Western China, and Overseas. It provides construction and installation services for industrial purposes; logistic services; and mining and related services.

Further Reading

