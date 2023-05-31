Antero Midstream Co. Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.73 Per Share (NYSE:AM)

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Antero Midstream in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 25th. Capital One Financial analyst W. Suki now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.74. Capital One Financial currently has a “Equal Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Antero Midstream’s current full-year earnings is $0.81 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Antero Midstream’s FY2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Shares of NYSE AM opened at $10.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 2.36. Antero Midstream has a one year low of $8.56 and a one year high of $11.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AM. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 147.8% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 51,106 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 30,478 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 538,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,060,309 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,122,000 after acquiring an additional 53,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total value of $3,141,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,060,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,105,843.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director David H. Keyte acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.01 per share, with a total value of $100,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 79,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,523.73. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total value of $3,141,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,060,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,105,843.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.43%.

Antero Midstream Corp. is a growth-oriented midstream energy company, which owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the Gathering and Processing and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

