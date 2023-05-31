Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Insider Joshua Harris Sells 300,000 Shares

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) insider Joshua Harris sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total value of $19,932,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,745,006 shares in the company, valued at $2,242,018,198.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Joshua Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 25th, Joshua Harris sold 212,142 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $13,638,609.18.

On Monday, May 22nd, Joshua Harris sold 332,539 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.51, for a total value of $21,784,629.89.

On Friday, May 19th, Joshua Harris sold 5,487 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total value of $351,387.48.

On Wednesday, May 17th, Joshua Harris sold 141,630 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total value of $9,028,912.50.

On Monday, May 15th, Joshua Harris sold 14,744 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total value of $937,718.40.

On Thursday, May 11th, Joshua Harris sold 43,431 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $2,775,675.21.

On Tuesday, May 9th, Joshua Harris sold 187,734 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total value of $11,799,081.90.

On Wednesday, May 3rd, Joshua Harris sold 1,200 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total value of $75,012.00.

On Monday, May 1st, Joshua Harris sold 208,924 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total value of $13,316,815.76.

On Thursday, April 27th, Joshua Harris sold 79,150 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total value of $4,957,956.00.

NYSE APO traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $66.78. 3,633,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,730,017. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.18. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.62 and a 1-year high of $74.63. The firm has a market cap of $37.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.60, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -71.07%.

APO has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.25.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded by Marc Rowan in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

