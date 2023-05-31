Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. lowered its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,672 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 669 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 55.0% in the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 372 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in Applied Materials by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 400 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $3.19 on Wednesday, reaching $133.38. 2,145,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,258,972. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $138.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $118.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.60.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.81% and a net margin of 24.36%. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.89%.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, March 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Cowen cut their price target on Applied Materials from $279.00 to $271.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays upped their target price on Applied Materials from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.96.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $3,671,666.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,960.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

See Also

