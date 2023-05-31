Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

Equities researchers at UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ARMK. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Aramark from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aramark in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Aramark in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Aramark from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Aramark from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.20.

ARMK traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $39.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,547,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,461,253. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.93 and a 200-day moving average of $38.93. The company has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.00, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Aramark has a one year low of $28.74 and a one year high of $45.72.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aramark during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aramark during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Aramark by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aramark during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Aramark by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period.

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform and Career Apparel (Uniform). The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

