Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Position Boosted by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1,066.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 239,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,276,000 after purchasing an additional 219,337 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 655.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.78.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

ADM traded down $0.97 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.46. The stock had a trading volume of 583,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,088,322. The firm has a market cap of $38.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.80. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $70.02 and a 12 month high of $98.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.48.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The company had revenue of $24.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.58%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

