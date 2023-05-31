Ardor Trading 0.7% Lower Over Last Week (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. One Ardor coin can now be bought for about $0.0739 or 0.00000273 BTC on exchanges. Ardor has a market cap of $73.85 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ardor has traded down 0.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00052057 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00038822 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00017230 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000219 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00005801 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003811 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000973 BTC.

About Ardor

Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

