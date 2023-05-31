Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Receives $173.85 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $173.85.

Several brokerages have commented on ANET. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Cowen increased their price target on Arista Networks from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Argus upped their target price on Arista Networks from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Arista Networks from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.67, for a total value of $3,093,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,749.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $167,079.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,078. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.67, for a total transaction of $3,093,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $501,749.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 353,704 shares of company stock worth $54,102,214 over the last quarter. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter worth $30,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 131.0% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 126.7% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 64.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ANET opened at $174.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.77 billion, a PE ratio of 36.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $154.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.58. Arista Networks has a 1-year low of $89.11 and a 1-year high of $178.36.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 31.24%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

