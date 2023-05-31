Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Short Interest Update

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 914,100 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the April 30th total of 861,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 460,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on AWI. StockNews.com raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $77.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Armstrong World Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.63.

Armstrong World Industries Price Performance

Shares of AWI stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.44. The company had a trading volume of 517,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,803. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.11. Armstrong World Industries has a 52 week low of $62.26 and a 52 week high of $94.94.

Armstrong World Industries Announces Dividend

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $310.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.86 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 41.94%. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th were given a $0.254 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.82%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Armstrong World Industries by 32.3% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Armstrong World Industries by 89.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,272 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties, and Unallocated Corporate. The Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

Featured Stories

