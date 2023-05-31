Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,380,000 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the April 30th total of 2,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 242,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ABG shares. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Insider Transactions at Asbury Automotive Group

In other news, SVP George A. Villasana sold 2,828 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.60, for a total transaction of $666,276.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,724. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 21.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,100,000 after purchasing an additional 8,474 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,678,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 828,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,946,000 after purchasing an additional 16,208 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,310,000.

ABG traded down $7.27 on Wednesday, hitting $209.20. 474,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,579. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.12. Asbury Automotive Group has a twelve month low of $138.88 and a twelve month high of $253.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $201.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $8.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.94 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 29.48%. Asbury Automotive Group’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group will post 31.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc is a franchised automotive retailer. It operates through the Dealerships and Total Care Auto (TCA) segments. The Dealerships segment offers a range of automotive products and services fulfilling the entire vehicle ownership lifecycle including the sale of new and used vehicles and the provision of vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

