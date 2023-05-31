Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Shares Acquired by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) by 259.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,636 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3,069.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period.

ASND has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut Ascendis Pharma A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $163.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $108.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.00.

Shares of ASND stock opened at $85.78 on Wednesday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12-month low of $64.33 and a 12-month high of $134.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.84) by $0.72. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 150.65% and a negative net margin of 721.72%. The firm had revenue of $36.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.53 million. Equities research analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -10.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

